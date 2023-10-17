News you can trust since 1871
There are many Hallowe'en themed events taking place across the Kingdom this October - these are just some of them.

18 Hallowe'en themed things to do in Fife this October

With the nights starting to draw in, Hallowe’en is coming and the Kingdom is set to host a variety of spooky events.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 17th Oct 2023, 21:27 BST

From family friendly spooky trails, crafts and story-telling sessions, to pumpkin carving and ghost tours, there’s plenty going on this year for those who love all things Hallowe’en.

Here we feature just some of the Hallowe’en themed events taking place in Fife in 2023.

Dare you take part in any?

This year’s annual Hallowe’en storytime at Waterstones in Kirkcaldy takes place on Saturday, October 21 at noon. It may be a week earlier this year, but it will be just as spooky. Costumes encouraged.

1. Hallowe’en Story Time, Kirkcaldy

This year’s annual Hallowe’en storytime at Waterstones in Kirkcaldy takes place on Saturday, October 21 at noon. It may be a week earlier this year, but it will be just as spooky. Costumes encouraged. Photo: Contributed

Fife Zoo will be hosting its biggest ever Hallowe’en Spooktacular from October 21 to 31. Enjoy a brand new trick or treat trail, dead-fun selfie spots and terrorific animal talks. There’s also some fangtastic treats to be had in the AfriCafe.

2. Hallowe’en Spooktacular at Fife Zoo

Fife Zoo will be hosting its biggest ever Hallowe’en Spooktacular from October 21 to 31. Enjoy a brand new trick or treat trail, dead-fun selfie spots and terrorific animal talks. There’s also some fangtastic treats to be had in the AfriCafe. Photo: Cath Ruane

Spooky stories and crafts will be happening at Kirkcaldy Galleries on Thursday, October 26 at 4pm. Free, but booking necessary at www.onfife.com

3. Hallowe’en Stories and Crafts

Spooky stories and crafts will be happening at Kirkcaldy Galleries on Thursday, October 26 at 4pm. Free, but booking necessary at www.onfife.com Photo: Contributed

A family Hallowe’en party in aid of Kinghorn Children’s Gala is taking place at Kinghorn Community Centre on Saturday, October 28 from 6pm to 9.30pm. There will be free arts and crafts, a 50/50 raffle, party games and competitions for best pumpkin and best fancy dress (for kids and adults). All children must be accompanied by an adult. The cafe is closed so bring our own snacks and drinks. Tickets are £3 with under 5s free available from Kinghorn Community Centre

4. Family Hallowe’en Party, Kinghorn

A family Hallowe’en party in aid of Kinghorn Children’s Gala is taking place at Kinghorn Community Centre on Saturday, October 28 from 6pm to 9.30pm. There will be free arts and crafts, a 50/50 raffle, party games and competitions for best pumpkin and best fancy dress (for kids and adults). All children must be accompanied by an adult. The cafe is closed so bring our own snacks and drinks. Tickets are £3 with under 5s free available from Kinghorn Community Centre Photo: Bill Henry

