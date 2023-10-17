4 . Family Hallowe’en Party, Kinghorn

A family Hallowe’en party in aid of Kinghorn Children’s Gala is taking place at Kinghorn Community Centre on Saturday, October 28 from 6pm to 9.30pm. There will be free arts and crafts, a 50/50 raffle, party games and competitions for best pumpkin and best fancy dress (for kids and adults). All children must be accompanied by an adult. The cafe is closed so bring our own snacks and drinks. Tickets are £3 with under 5s free available from Kinghorn Community Centre Photo: Bill Henry