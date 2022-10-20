From family friendly spooky trails, crafts and story-telling sessions, to pumpkin carving and ghost tours, there’s plenty going on this year for those who love all things Hallowe’en.
Here we feature just some of the Hallowe’en themed events taking place in Fife.
Dare you take part in any?
1. Hallowe'en Spooky Fun, Rabbit Braes, Kirkcaldy
Enjoy some Halloween Spooky Fun at Kirkcaldy's Rabbit Braes on Sunday, October 30 from 1pm to 5pm. Meet the Rabbit Braes witch at the Linton Lane substation. Follow the trail of bats through the woods. Play some Spooky Games. Collect a goody bag. Remember to bring an adult and dress for the weather. Have your name entered in a lucky draw. Prize for best dressed adult. £2 per child Will be a little spooky. Be prepared to be scared.
Photo: Contributed
2. Little Scare-lings, Dobbies Dunfermline
From October 28 to October 30 join the team at Dobbies Dunfermline for terrifying treats, frightful fun and petrifying planting this Halloween. The family event is suited to those children between the ages of three and ten. Under threes can take part in some activities with adult support. Children are encouraged to wear their scariest fancy dress costume and will get stuck into treats before some fun activities. Learn all about the horrors of Hallowe’en and monster plants before creating a monster plant pot to take home.
Photo: Contributed
3. Pumpkin Party, Ecology Centre, Kinghorn
The Pumpkin Party returns to The Ecology Centre on October 30. Pick your pumpkin and then you can carve and transform it into a spooktastic Hallowe’en lantern. Children must be supervised by an adult. Tickets must be booked in advance.
Photo: Contributed
4. Family Hallowe'en Fun, Falkland Estate
Be spooked, wowed and entertained with magic shows, glitter tattoos, fun games, decorations and Hallowe’en themed food and drinks during this event at Falkland Estate on Saturday, October 29. Enjoy the magical wizardry of Kramus Nexifius, family magician extraordinaire, during one of his two shows. Tickets include access to one of the magic shows, a glitter tattoo and Hallowe’en decorated apple in amongst the decorated stables and woodlands with games in the courtyard. Advance booking online is essential.
Photo: Contributed