2. Little Scare-lings, Dobbies Dunfermline

From October 28 to October 30 join the team at Dobbies Dunfermline for terrifying treats, frightful fun and petrifying planting this Halloween. The family event is suited to those children between the ages of three and ten. Under threes can take part in some activities with adult support. Children are encouraged to wear their scariest fancy dress costume and will get stuck into treats before some fun activities. Learn all about the horrors of Hallowe’en and monster plants before creating a monster plant pot to take home.

Photo: Contributed