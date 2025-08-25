20 DJs set to converge on Fife venue for eight-hour dance marathon

A marathon dance event is coming to a Fife venue.

UNITEK is an eight eight-hour long dance spectacular and it takes place at Truth in Leven on Saturday, November 15.

Billed as the town’s biggest house-to-techno dance event, it will fill two rooms with over 20 DJs from across Scotland, and headline sets from Disco Tits and Clunie, alongside a strong lineup of emerging local talent.

McPhails in North Street was taken over by Ewan Brown and Steven O’Donnell who are behind the town’s Base Restaurant and Truth Nightclub. It is also set to launch new “Acoustic Fridays” starting this weekend.

The event is coming to McPhails in Leven (Pics: Facebook)

Kerry Brennan, group Operations Manager, said: “We’re passionate about creating unforgettable experiences for the people of Leven. With McPhails going from strength to strength, the incredible lineup at Truth, and exciting plans at Base, this is only the beginning of what’s to come.”

Ewan Brown, director of E&S Group, added: “Our aim is to make every visit to Base, Truth and McPhails a memorable one. With Kerry and Jayson leading the way, we’re investing in talent, innovation and experiences that will put Leven firmly on the map for nightlife and entertainment.”

Jayson McDonald, events and operations manager, added: Our focus is on fresh ideas, big nights and giving Leven something it’s never had before. We’re building on the success of the past while pushing forward with new concepts that put live music, DJs and entertainment at the heart of the town.