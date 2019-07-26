Activities cancelled and postponed at Fife festival this weekend

Organisers of this weekend’s Aberdour Festival have taken the decision to cancel some of the activities including the parade due to the wet weather forecast.

They put a post on the Aberdour Festival 2019 Facebook page today (Friday) to let locals know about the changes for tomorrow’s event.

The sports day has been re-scheduled for August 4 as heavy rain is expected tomorrow. Pic: George McLuskie.

As well as the cancellation of the parade, the sports day planned has now been re-scheduled to Sunday, August 4 and the festival crowning will now take place indoors at Aberdour Primary School instead of at Shore Road Park.

And instead of the sports day, a new event has been added - a Royal party in the school hall which will take place after the crowning.

In a statement on Facebook, the organisers wrote: “The Festival Crowning will now take place tomorrow at Aberdour Primary School at 10am. Please note change of venue!

“Due to the weather forecast for tomorrow, we have decided to cancel the parade and hold our crowning in the dry.

“Come dressed as for the parade - the Royal party will be judging best dressed child and adult.

“Sports Day has been postponed due to the weather forecast and re-scheduled to Sunday, August 4.”

“Instead there will be a new event - A Royal Party in the school hall. Come down for the crowning at 10am then join the Queen and King, and their attendants for fun and games in the school hall, compered by our one and only Colin McKinlay!”