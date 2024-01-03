News you can trust since 1871
Adam Smith Theatre to welcome Royle Family star Ricky Tomnlison for ‘madcap’ celebration

A star of TV and film will take to the stage at the Adam Smith Theatre for a special show celebrating Irish culture this March.
By Callum McCormack
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 15:42 GMT
Actor and comedian Ricky Tomlinson, best known for his roles as Jim Royle in the Royle Family and Bobby Grant in Brookside, will play himself in Irish Annie’s alongside Asa Murphy and Catherine Rice. The show will play for one night only at 7.15pm on Friday, March 22 at the newly refurbished Kirkcaldy venue. Tickets are priced at £26 and can be purchased at: https://www.onfife.com/event/irish-annies-ah52/

The show, written by Asa Murphy, celebrates Irish culture through the years and contains a number of original songs alongside classics such as Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town and Danny Boy. Ricky appears as a special guest at the fictional Irish Annie’s pub, alongside the bar’s other madcap patrons. The show promises a selection of music and comedy to keep audiences laughing, singing and dancing.

