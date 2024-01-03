Adam Smith Theatre to welcome Royle Family star Ricky Tomnlison for ‘madcap’ celebration

Actor and comedian Ricky Tomlinson, best known for his roles as Jim Royle in the Royle Family and Bobby Grant in Brookside, will play himself in Irish Annie’s alongside Asa Murphy and Catherine Rice. The show will play for one night only at 7.15pm on Friday, March 22 at the newly refurbished Kirkcaldy venue. Tickets are priced at £26 and can be purchased at: https://www.onfife.com/event/irish-annies-ah52/