All invited to enjoy Tunes & Blooms with family friendly festival in St Andrews
The Tunes & Blooms Festival at the town’s Botanic Gardens on Saturday, August 10, will feature live music, street food and fun nature workshops for the whole family.
Taking place in the Poplar Glad, the line up of local and Scottish based musicians will include Robyn Smith, a singer songwriter from Dunfermline whose song style is inspired by American folk and country; RAAB and Callum Gibson.
Alongside the tunes and colourful flowers, the Botanic Gardens will also be welcoming a roster of street food vendors like Methos Greek Street Food serving up gyros.
The Nature Engagement team will also be leading nature and wildlife themed activities for families to enjoy together.
The festival is one of a number of family friendly events being organised by the St Andrews Botanic Gardens team to keep the whole family entertained this summer with Planet Botanic Summer Adventures for children also being a lively and informative day out for the children.
As part of their mission to be accessible for all the Botanic Gardens have a DAISY pricing scheme (Donate As It Suits You) in place for pre-booked tickets. Pre-booked admission has a suggested donation of £6-£12. General admission on the day will be £8.
To find out more, including how to book tickets, visit www.standrewsbotanic.org
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.