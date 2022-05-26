All set for Kinghorn Gala Week's return

The Covid-19 pandemic meant the community’s usual plans had to be cancelled in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Although they did in the end manage to hold a crowning ceremony last year, organisers are delighted they will once again be back to the full programme of events locals have come to expect and enjoy.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “Kinghorn Children’s gala hasn’t ran its traditional week long gala events since June 2019.

Last year's Royal Party were crowned in a one day event, but 2022 sees the return of a week-long programme of events. Pic: Andy Menzies.

"Last year we had a double one day crowning for the 2020 and 2021 royal parties which was incredible, however we are excited to get back to our normal week long celebration.”

The gala season gets underway tomorrow (Friday) when the Black Rock race takes place, and the school will host a special beach day event on Thursday, June 2.

The programme of events properly gets going on Sunday, June 5.

The crowning of this year’s royal party will take place in Myres Park from 12 noon.

Maddison Henderson will be the gala queen, and Thomas Binnie the king.

Their attendants this year are Isabella McGowan and Harris Stather.

Following the ceremony there will be a family fun afternoon in the park from 2pm to 4pm.

The following day, youngsters between the ages of three and 12 can take part in The Games at Kinghorn Community Centre from 12.30pm.

Events continue on Tuesday, June 7 with the popular family treasure hunt – meet outside Harbour View at 6pm.

An adults only pool competition will take place in Harbour View from 7pm.

Over 18s can also take part in the dominoes competition at The Crown on the Wednesday evening from 7.30pm.

On Thursday, June 9 a family quiz night takes place at the Bowling Club at 6.30pm.

The week’s events will conclude with the parade through the village on Saturday, June 11 with the theme ‘Sliding Back 70 Years’.

Those taking part should gather at Park Place at 10am for the costume judging.

The parade will leave at 10.30am led by Burntisland Pipe Band making its way to the community centre where a gala sports afternoon will start at approximately 12 noon.

An evening of celebration will take place with a party night at the centre from 7pm to 11pm.

There will be a disco and entertainment for all the family.

Tickets are £3 or £1 for under 5s.

It’s recommended tickets are bought in advance from the community centre to avoid disappointment. This event is bring your own refreshments.

Organisers hope the local community will once again come out and show their support for the gala week.

They would also like to express their thanks to all those who recently made a donation to the gala.

The committee spokesperson added: “This year’s door to door collection around the houses in Kinghorn raised over £2600, which is such a generous amount especially in today’s climate.

"We are absolutely ecstatic about that.”