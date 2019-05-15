All the fun of the fayre in Kirkcaldy!

There will be fun-filled and air-filled activites for all the family at Dunnikier Country Park Fayre at the end of the month.

Organisers hope that once again the whole community will come along over the course of the weekend of May 25-26 and enjoy all that’s on offer.

Slides for youngsters are just one of the attractions at the event. Pic: Fife Photo Agency -

The previous six years have seen the Kirkcaldy event well attended with hundreds attracted to the activities.

Planned this year is a range of inflatables from bouncy castles, slides and an obstacle course.

There will also be fun fair rides, such as the teacups, swings and more for youngsters, as well as music, games, competitions with £2000 worth of goodies to be given away.

A wristband system will allow youngsters to enjoy unlimited turns on the rides and inflatables.

Local traders will also be in attendance at the event, exhibiting their products, from food to crafts.

Paul Grubb, managing director of World of Parties, said this was the fourth year it had organised and run the event with no funding support.

But he believed it was important to keep the event going for the Kirkcaldy area’s community.

Paul explained the fayre took a great deal of organising and the backing of locals was vital to its success.

He added: “It takes a whole year to plan this – from the minute it’s over it starts again.

“It takes a week to prepare for and roughly two days of setting up and ensuring the site plan is put in place.

“It truly is a great day out and we look forward to it each year, no matter what the levels of stress it causes!

“We want people to come along and enjoy the family orientated fun – it is the best inflatable family fun day there is in Fife!

“But without the support of the community this event would not be able to happen.

“It’s the community that keeps the event alive and ticking over. Its support means the event can go on each year; without that it would be impossible.

“We love the following this event has and we have Dunnikier Park filled from start to finish with around four to six thousand people through the gates enjoying the community fun day.”