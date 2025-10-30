All you need to know about 2025 Bonfire Night events in the Kirkcaldy area

The skies over the Kirkcaldy area will be lit up with fireworks in the coming days for the annual Bonfire Night celebrations.

Two public displays are planned locally over the weekend ahead of November 5, and a third will take place next weekend.

Burntisland’s bonfire and fireworks will take place on the town’s Links on Sunday, November 2.

The family friendly fun begins at 5.15pm with entertainment from Radio Lollipop ahead of the ‘main event’. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm with the fireworks display starting at around 6.30pm. There will also be fairground rides on the Links too.

Three community Bonfire Night events are planned in the Kirkcaldy area in the coming days. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

The event is free for people to attend, but donations towards next year’s event running costs are welcome.

Anyone attending the Burntisland event is encouraged to walk or use public transport as parking will be limited on the night.

Meanwhile, Kirkcaldy Golf Club is hosting its annual display on Saturday, November 1.

The ticket only event, which has now sold out, runs from 5pm to 8pm at the Balwearie Road club.

As well as the display there will be bouncy castle, kids’ stalls and a barbecue.

There’s no admittance to members of the public without a ticket.

On Friday, November 7, Cardenden will host its annual bonfire and fireworks display in the village’s Wallsgreen Park.

Entry to the park from 6.30pm. There will be fun fair rides to enjoy and food vendors.

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm, followed by the fireworks in a display lasting approximately 20-30 minutes.

Entry is by donation.

Anyone thinking of attending any of the organised community events should wrap up warm and dress for the weather. Wear sturdy footwear and bring a torch.

People are advised not to bring their own fireworks or sparklers to the community events for safety reasons.

They should also follow instructions from any of the events’ stewards.