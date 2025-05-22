All you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival and Muster 2025

It’s that time of year again when the Anstruther Harbour Festival and Muster returns with a packed programme for all to enjoy.

Events run from Friday, May 30 to Saturday, June 1 and it promises to be a fun weekend for all ages.

Festival staples like the ‘Anster Fair’ market will be there with an amazing selection of local crafts and produce.

This year’s music offering will showcase talent from across the Kingdom and beyond. Acts lined up include Stay for Tomorrow, Voodoo Pilots, Tom Houston, Sarah Banjo and the 2 Beat Gospel and Euan Black.

The fun Ceilidh by the Coast is back on the Friday night in the middle pier marquee led by Nakytoosh Ceilidh Band.

A couple of new additions to the programme for 2025 include a pirate workshop for the young swashbucklers and a dog show for your pooches.

Thrill seekers will also be able to enjoy a bucking bronco.

The headline act for Sunday night, bringing the festival to a close, will be well known local musician King Creosote, supported by KY-10.

Dancers will be entertaining visitors at the Scottish Fisheries Museum.

As always, a big part of the festival is the annual Muster where the town welcomes its visiting boats and the harbour is busy and full of eye-catching bunting.

Andrea Harrower, chair of the festival committee, said: “We are excited to welcome people to Anstruther for our annual festival. We have to give a big thank you to our community who support us, especially all the people and businesses that supported us through our Crowdfunder, sponsorship or through offering to volunteer. A big thank you also goes to our funders.

“The festival is a staple in the local calendar and is always a weekend full of fun for all ages with a great selection of activities”

The Scottish Fisheries Museum will also be hosting a number of events. There will be a model boat exhibition and The Royal Scottish Country Dance Society from Edinburgh will be dancing in the museum accompanied by live traditional music. You can even learn how to sing a Sea Shanty or live like a pirate at a workshop with Joss Cameron.

To view the full programme and to keep up to date with all the latest Anstruther Harbour Festival news, find them on social media or visit their website www.anstrutherharbourfestival.org