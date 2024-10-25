A number of community firework events will be taking place around the Kingdom this November. (Pic: Scott Louden)A number of community firework events will be taking place around the Kingdom this November. (Pic: Scott Louden)
All you need to know about community bonfire and fireworks events around Fife in 2024

By Fiona Dobie
Published 25th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT
Fifers are being urged to stay safe this bonfire night and to only attend organised displays.

A number of events are planned in communities across Fife and people are being advised to attend these rather than using their own fireworks at home.

There are no fireworks events organised by Fife Council this year, but here are details of some local events taking place.

Anstruther Fireworks Display, organised by the East Neuk O’ Fife Round Table, takes place at the Harbour on Tuesday, November 5 with the display starting at 7.30pm. Donations can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/anstrutherfireworks2024

Anstruther Fireworks Display, organised by the East Neuk O' Fife Round Table, takes place at the Harbour on Tuesday, November 5 with the display starting at 7.30pm. Donations can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/anstrutherfireworks2024

Buckhaven Bonfire and Fireworks Display, organised by Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council, takes place at the Lower Buckhaven Shore on Saturday, November 2. It had been feared the event would not be able to go ahead this year due to increased costs, however it was saved at the last minute by a generous donation. Stalls and rides will be open from 3pm. Suggested donation is £2 per person.

Buckhaven Bonfire and Fireworks Display, organised by Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council, takes place at the Lower Buckhaven Shore on Saturday, November 2. It had been feared the event would not be able to go ahead this year due to increased costs, however it was saved at the last minute by a generous donation. Stalls and rides will be open from 3pm. Suggested donation is £2 per person.

For the first time in five years a fireworks display will take place on Burntisland Links. This year's event on Sunday, November 3 is expected to attract a bumper crowd. The fun gets underway with Radio Lollipop from 5.15pm with the bonfire being lit at 6pm. The fireworks display will get underway at 6:30pm.

For the first time in five years a fireworks display will take place on Burntisland Links. This year's event on Sunday, November 3 is expected to attract a bumper crowd. The fun gets underway with Radio Lollipop from 5.15pm with the bonfire being lit at 6pm. The fireworks display will get underway at 6:30pm.

Cardenden's community bonfire and fireworks display will take place in Wallsgreen Park, Bowhill on Friday, November 8 at 7pm. There will be fairground rides and food vendors. Admission by donation. No sparklers.

Cardenden's community bonfire and fireworks display will take place in Wallsgreen Park, Bowhill on Friday, November 8 at 7pm. There will be fairground rides and food vendors. Admission by donation. No sparklers.

