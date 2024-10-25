All you need to know about community bonfire and fireworks events around Fife in 2024

2 . Buckhaven Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Buckhaven Bonfire and Fireworks Display, organised by Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council, takes place at the Lower Buckhaven Shore on Saturday, November 2. It had been feared the event would not be able to go ahead this year due to increased costs, however it was saved at the last minute by a generous donation. Stalls and rides will be open from 3pm. Suggested donation is £2 per person. Photo: Michael Gillen