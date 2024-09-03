St Monans Auld Kirk (Pic: National World)

Venues across Fife are set to welcome visitors this September as the popular Doors Open Days take place again in 2024.

The initiative, which takes place across Scotland throughout the month, allows members of the public to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes, all for free. It’s a chance to celebrate community heritage and the built environment, while visiting some interesting and historic buildings.

As in previous years, venues across the Kingdom will be opening their doors on different weekends of the month depending on their location.

Venues in East Fife will be welcoming visitors over the weekend of September 7 and 8, before those in Central Fife open on September 14 and 15 and those in West Fife the following week (September 21 and 22).

Visitors can explore the Isle of May. Booking essential.

Here we list the venues in East Fife taking part in the initiative this year over the weekend of September 7 and 8.

Among those buildings welcoming visitors are some new to the programme for this year as well as some popular old favourites.

For more information on any of the venues, or to book places where required, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk

1940s House, Cupar (September 7 & 8) – Built in 1936 as a comfortable modern home, this private dwelling house has survived with only limited modernisation. It is sympathetically decorated and fitted out with original furniture and appliances; a living time-capsule of the sights, sounds and smells of a 1940s home. Guided tours must be booked in advance.

St Athernase Church in Leuchars is opening its doors again for the event this year.

Auld Kirk, Tayport (September 8) – A religious site since 1607, the Auld Kirk’s present structure dates from 1794. It is one of the oldest buildings in Tayport and an important local landmark, in particular because of its distinctive leaning clock tower. The impressive John Miller organ was built and installed in 1899 in a newly created bay. Open from 10am to 4pm, a guided tour will take place at 2pm and a talk about the history of the kirk at 3pm.

Bell Pettigrew Museum, St Andrews (September 7 & 8) – The Bell Pettigrew Museum at the University of St Andrews, a teaching museum since its foundation in 1912, houses a vast collection of natural history specimens and scientific instruments. Located in St Mary’s Quad, the museum’s traditional displays feature mounted animal heads, fossils, skeletons, and scientific artefacts, meticulously organized and often in their original Victorian jars with handwritten labels. The museum’s extensive collection offers a unique glimpse into exhibition and scientific displays of the early 20th century. Open from 10am to 4pm.

Boarhills Doocot, Boarhills (September 7 & 8, 2pm-5pm) – The doocot was acquired by Boarhills and Dunino Community Trust as part of a project to create a village green space. The typical 18th century Fife lectern style doocot was in a ruinous condition but has now been restored. Teas, children’s competitions and an exhibition about the doocots will be available in the village hall.

Bogward Doocot, St Andrews (September 8, 11am – 4pm) – The Bogward Doocot is a sixteenth century building of the ‘beehive’ type, so called because the circular shape resembled the bee-skeps or hives of the time. About a mile out of central St Andrews it can be reached on foot via the Lade Braes walk, or by car. Enjoy a peek inside the doocot, a wander around the Lade Braes and to find out more about St Andrews Preservation Trust.

Telling the story of Levenmouth at Methil Heritage Centre (Pic: OnFife)

Cambo Gardens, Kingsbarns (September 7 & 8, 11am-3pm) – Doors open at the Cambo Mausoleum. Explore the designed landscape of Cambo starting at the Cambo Mausoleum and discover some of the stories of the Erskine’s who have made Cambo their home for over 300 years. The visitor centre and gardens are open every day, but for the Doors Open Days guided tours are taking place throughout the weekend.

Crail Museum, Crail (September 7, 11am-4pm & September 8, 1.30pm-4pm) – Crail Museum & Heritage Centre gives insight into the past of the ancient Royal Burgh, its kirk, seafaring tradition, and the airfield HMS Jackdaw which was a Fleet Air Arm Station from the Great War to the 1960s, when it then became a languages school for spies. A new exhibition this year is entitled “Volunteering in Crail”.

Dreel Halls, Anstruther (September 8, 11am-5pm) – Dreel Halls comprises community and events spaces in a historic complex of buildings including an 18th century tollbooth and 19th century church nave. Take a tour of the 16th century Category A listed St Nicholas tower and, weather permitting, step out onto the parapet for stunning views over Anstruther and out to the Isle of May.

Elie Parish Church, Elie (September 7, 12noon-4pm) – An earlier church, endowed by William Scott of Ardross, built here during the post Reformation period, opened for worship on 17th April 1639. The current building is B Listed and is an example of 'T' plan churches in which the layout gave more emphasis to the preacher with the pulpit centred on the long south wall of the church. The Elie and Earlsferry History Society will be offering guided history walks around the area, starting from the church.

Fife Folk Museum, Ceres (September 8, 10am-4pm) – The museum features exhibits related to Everyday Rural Life, Costume and Textiles, Decorative and Applied Art, Medicine, Social History and Land Transport. Pop into the museum to explore a collection of obscure objects and curious curios. There will be tales of local folklore and linen making from storyteller Sheila Kinninmonth throughout the day with storytelling sessions for 15mins on the hour and half hour between 11am-12.30pm & 1.30pm-3pm.

Fife Heritage Railway, Leven (September 7 & 8, 11am-4pm) – The Fife Heritage Railway is located in Leven and a mighty team of people have been building it from the ground up since 2003 on the grounds of the original East Neuk railway and Kirkland Yard. They will be opening up as much of the site as possible so visitors can see behind the scenes. There will be a mix of diesel and steam locomotives and rolling stock on display, both indoors and outdoors.

Gyles Community Centre, Pittenweem (September 7 – 10am-2pm) – The Gyles Community Centre is a small cottage at the end of the harbour, recognised by its green door. This venue is Fife Council owned and run. The venue can be booked by the public for various activities or as a base for a day of exploring.

Isle of May, from Anstruther (September 7, 3pm-8pm; September 8, 8.30am-1pm) – Staff from NatureScot Heritage will show you the full range of the island’s unique facilities. Discover how, besides its deep religious heritage and its marine wildlife, the Isle of May is unique in spanning the whole history of light houses around Scotland. The ferry is not part of the free element of Doors Open Day and all places must be booked in advance. Trips include two and a half to three hours on the island.

Kingsbarns Parish Church, Kingsbarns (September 8, 2pm-4.30pm) – Worship has been held here since 1631. Discover its history, explore the historic churchyard and enjoy organ and piano recitals, including favourite hymns by request, throughout the afternoon.

Largo Kirk, Upper Largo (September 8, 2pm-4pm) – Largo Parish Church has been on the current site for well over 1000 years. The current building dates from the 1620s with major additions of transepts in 1816-17. Further restoration in 1894 included the installation of striking stained glass windows.

Larick Centre, Tayport (September 7, 10am – 4pm) – This purpose-built Community Centre provides a space for community activities and commercial hire. You can find information on local events and activities around Tayport, including local walking trails and paths to explore Tayport and nearby Tentsmuir Forest.

Leng Memorial Chapel, Forgan (September 8, 10am-4pm) – Sir John Leng was a 19th century entrepreneur who adopted Dundee and made his name producing a pioneering daily newspaper for the people. He commissioned the Gothic style chapel as a memorial for his first wife, Mary. This charming A-Listed building was erected in 1895-7 to a design, by Dundee Architect Thomas Cappon, which reflected a miniature cathedral in 13th Century French style.

Methil Heritage Centre, Methil (September 7, 1pm-4pm) – The centre contains displays capturing the history of Methil and surrounding area, from prehistoric times to the present day. Current exhibitions cover "Levenmouth Lives" and the "1984-5 Miners' Strike". Methil Heritage Centre reopened in April 2024

Monimail Tower, Monimail (September 7 & 8, 10am-4pm) – Monimail Tower Project is a small charity taking care of a beautiful walled garden and orchard set around Monimail Tower, which dates back to the 13th century and is a former residence of the Archbishops of St Andrews.

Our Lady Star of the Sea, Tayport (September 8, 2pm-4pm) – Our Lady Star of the Sea was designed by Reginald Fairlie (1883-1952). The east gable faces the street with an arched window and cross on the apex. The entrance is under an octagonal tower with a slated spire. The dominant style is Scottish Gothic.

St Athernase, Leuchars (September 7 & 8, 1.30pm-4pm) – The chancel and apse of the church are considered amongst the best surviving 12thC Romanesque buildings in Scotland. See the history of the many changes in the building written in its fabric, and find out plans for its future. Guided tours of the church will be held throughout the day.

St John the Evangelist, Pittenweem (September 7 & 8, 10am-5pm) – Explore this 19th century Episcopal church built next door to the ancient Priory of Pittenweem.

St Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Tayport (September 8, 1pm-4pm) – St Margaret’s is a picturesque building of buttressed red brick, designed in late Victorian Gothic style by Dundee architect Thomas Martin Cappon in 1896.

St Monans Auld Kirk, St Monans (September 7 & 8, 2pm-5pm) – The Auld Kirk, St Monans dates from the mid-fourteenth century when it was founded by King David II. It has been in almost constant use as a place of worship and pilgrimage since then, although it has found other uses over the years too, most notably as stables for Oliver Cromwell’s horses!

The Byre Theatre, St Andrews (September 7, 11am-4pm) – Enjoy tours, talks, displays and meet the Byre Team. Special doors open day events will run from 1pm to 5pm. Check the website for details.

Wilkie Memorial Hall, Pitlessie (September 7, 10am-2pm) – The Sir David Wilkie Memorial Hall is a Fife Council owned and run community building. The hall was built in 1897 to commemorate the famous painter Sir David Wilkie, and it is home to various paintings by him. Outside the venue sits a memorial for the men who fell during the 1st and 2nd World Wars.