All you need to know about East Neuk Open Studios 2025

Artists across the East Neuk are gearing up for the first of two open studio weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual East Neuk Open Studios takes place over the next two weeks, on Saturday, June 21; Sunday June 22; Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29.

A total of 51 artists and designers will be opening their studios, homes or small venues for the popular event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Neuk Open Studios is an annual art trail showcasing the work of local artists and designers in their homes and studios.

East Neuk Open Studios takes place on June 21 & 22 and June 28 & 29.

Visitors can look for the red balloon signs to discover hidden studios, chat with artists and soak up the inspiration the coastline has to offer with venues in 12 villages from Lower Largo to Kingsbarns.

The artists all live in the East Neuk and have their own unique style, often taking inspiration from their surroundings.

Once again there is a wide range of arts and crafts to view including paintings, textiles, prints, jewellery, illustrations, cards, photographs, metal work and stained glass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lavinia Kilbride, chair of the East Neuk Open Studios said: “Our Open Studios weekends are a great way to meet and chat to artists and designers who live in the East Neuk of Fife. Our brochure canbe accessed from our website and it gives details of each venue and indicates as to whether they are accessible and if dogs are welcome.

"It is an opportunity to plan and explore the lovely villages of the East Neuk and soak up the creativity this area has to offer.”

The event is free and more information can be found at www.eastneukopenstudios.org