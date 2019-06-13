All you need to know about this weekend’s Race for Life in Kirkcaldy

Fifers are being encouraged to join in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life this weekend.

The charity is inviting everyone in the area – men, women and children – to join the popular event.

Participants are encouraged to support Cancer Research UK by wearing pink. Pic credit: Fife Photo Agency.

What is it?

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Where is it?

The Race For Life courses are taking place in Beveridge Park, Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy.

When is it happening?

There are events for people of all ages and abilities taking place at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy on Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16. Fife Pretty Muddy 5K and Pretty Muddy Kids is taking place on Saturday. Pretty Muddy 5K starts from 10am and Pretty Muddy Kids starts from 9.15am.

The Fife Race for Life 5K and 10K are happening on Sunday from 11am.

How can I join up?

Visit: raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org