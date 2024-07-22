Amateur sleuths invited to solve clues in Kirkcaldy's latest murder mystery walk
The event takes place on Monday, August 5. The ‘Death by Water’ murder mystery walk will start at 7pm in Kirkcaldy town centre.
The body of a local businessman has been found on Kirkcaldy beach. Was his death an accident, or was it murder?
That’s the mystery participants will be looking to solve. Why not come along on this walk to look for clues, interpret evidence and help to solve the case.
Founder, Susan Jeynes, is a huge fan of watching and reading murder mysteries.
She started up the business Crime Masters following the success of a murder mystery walk at last year’s Kirkcaldy Walking Festival.
Since then she has organised five murder mystery events in Kirkcaldy and two murder mystery walks in Cupar.
Susan said the walk in Kirkcaldy next month “is a great opportunity to exercise your brain cells and test your logic”.
The event is suitable for adults and children aged 10+.
Tickets can be bought at www.facebook.com/crimemastersfife
