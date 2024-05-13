Annual Fife Show returns for 2024 and promises a great day out for all
and live on Freeview channel 276
The traditional agricultural show, which draws in large crowds each year, takes place at Kinloss, near Cupar on Saturday, May 18.
There’s a chance to see livestock and machinery – both vintage and modern – at close quarters, as well as a host of activities related to the countryside.
Main ring entertainment, as well as the food and drink sections, alongside trade stands and amusements for the children, ensure that the show provides a great day out for all ages.
The main ring will once again host the usual cattle, sheep and equine showing classes and grand livestock parade, while the Royal Highland Show qualifiers will be held in the showjumping ring.
Entertainment takes the form of pig racing in the main ring this year and the BMX show will be in a dedicated ring with displays throughout the day.
The game fair area hosts gundog and birds of prey demonstrations, ferret racing and fly fishing, while Cupar and District Pipe Band will entertain around the showground.
There are dog and pet shows which can be entered on the day.
Visitors can also watch sheep being sheared, taking in a parade of vintage vehicles and watch the young farmers’ tug o’ war.
There’s plenty to keep the young family members entertained at the kids countryside marquee – including storytelling, activities about biodiversity, science and geology as well as the chance to get up close with reptiles and creepy crawlies.
Cupar Bowmen, Kingdom School of Swordplay, the RAF Air Cadets, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will all be in attendance.
There’s also a chance to visit the craft and food and drink sections showcasing the best of products and produce from local, artisan vendors.
Elmwood College will again be running the Cookery Theatre with demonstrations throughout the day.
Advance tickets for the day are now closed, but tickets will be available for £20 at the gate on the day. Under 14s are free. For full details and a timetable for the day visit www.fifeshow.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.