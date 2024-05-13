Annual Fife Show returns for 2024 and promises a great day out for all

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fife Show is back for 2024 this weekend and promises a great day out for the whole family.

The traditional agricultural show, which draws in large crowds each year, takes place at Kinloss, near Cupar on Saturday, May 18.

There’s a chance to see livestock and machinery – both vintage and modern – at close quarters, as well as a host of activities related to the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Main ring entertainment, as well as the food and drink sections, alongside trade stands and amusements for the children, ensure that the show provides a great day out for all ages.

The 2024 Fife Show takes place at Kinloss this weekend. (Pic: Cupar Camera Club)

The main ring will once again host the usual cattle, sheep and equine showing classes and grand livestock parade, while the Royal Highland Show qualifiers will be held in the showjumping ring.

Entertainment takes the form of pig racing in the main ring this year and the BMX show will be in a dedicated ring with displays throughout the day.

The game fair area hosts gundog and birds of prey demonstrations, ferret racing and fly fishing, while Cupar and District Pipe Band will entertain around the showground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are dog and pet shows which can be entered on the day.

Showjumping is among the activities and displays taking place at the showground.

Visitors can also watch sheep being sheared, taking in a parade of vintage vehicles and watch the young farmers’ tug o’ war.

There’s plenty to keep the young family members entertained at the kids countryside marquee – including storytelling, activities about biodiversity, science and geology as well as the chance to get up close with reptiles and creepy crawlies.

Cupar Bowmen, Kingdom School of Swordplay, the RAF Air Cadets, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will all be in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also a chance to visit the craft and food and drink sections showcasing the best of products and produce from local, artisan vendors.

Agricultural machinery will be among the things on show on the day.

Elmwood College will again be running the Cookery Theatre with demonstrations throughout the day.