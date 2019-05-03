Annual Scarecrow Festival begins in Fife village

Batman and Mrs Doubtfire are among the fictional figures in the East Neuk this weekend, as the annual Elie and Earlsferry Scarecrow Festival gets underway.

Visitors and residents are urged explore the village and decide which is their favourite scarecrow.

Maps and voting forms will be available from most shops.

The event runs from today until Monday.

The Scarecrow Festival is one of the many community events organised annually by the Elie Fayre Day Group.

The group has been running for over 35 years and relies on the support of residents and businesses. Any money raised is donated to local organisations and charities and last year has supported the village floral displays, Elie Primary School and the East Neuk Food Bank.