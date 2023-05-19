Anstruther Harbour Festival: Red Hot Chilli Pipers set to headline 2023 event

Red Hot Chilli Pipers on stage (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The event runs from June 2-4 with the hugely popular band set to play live on the festival’s big trailer stage on the Middle Pier on the Sunday afternoon.

The show is just one of a number of events lined up with hundreds of people expected to descend on the East Neuk village. Last summer, over 500 fans turned out to see a live set from traditional Scottish band, Skippinish.

Anster’s 2023 event includes the 'Anster Fair' which revives the burgh's historic market day, with about 40 food and craft stalls on the harbourfront, plus childrens' entertainers and children’s discos

There are plans for a pipe band parade plus a big open-air ceilidh on the Middle Pier on the Friday evening, and a dance display by the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, gaelic choir and fiddle bands in the Zulu gallery of the Scottish Fisheries Museum on the Sunday.

The Reaper 71' Fifie sailing lugger will carry the Anstruther Fisher Lad and Lass from Pittenweem to Anstruther for their coronation ceremony at the harbour - the boat will also be open to the public with her two new masts in place after her completed restoration

Scottish Submariners Society’s memorial ceremony for the Battle of May Island takes place on the Saturday afternoon with a Service of the Sea church service in the festival's marquee at the harbour on Sunday morning.

The Festival will also include the Anstruther Muster now in its 25th year, and the nautical events include a gathering of visiting boats in the harbour from all along the east coast; Muster's East Neuk Flotilla of local and visiting boats sailing from the harbour along the coast on Saturday afternoon, and a classic boat rally.,