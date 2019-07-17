Anstruther harbour to host three days of fun

Anstruther Harbour Festival returns on Friday, promising three days of music, dancing, food, live events, and much more.

Highlights this year include the Anster Fair, with businesses and traders selling food and crafts, live music, street theatre, a Viking re-enactment and children’s activities; the Anstruther Muster, which will see a gathering of boats from around the Forth and the east coast of Scotland; Feis Anster, three days of traditional music, dance and song in the music marquee and Scottish Fisheries Museum; and a photographic competition and exhibition, with winning entries being put on show at the Lower Town Hall.

This year’s festival will also host the Dunedin International Folk Dance Festival. Dance teams from across Europe will perform in traditional costume, competing on the Friday afternoon.

And there will be plenty to keep the kids entertained. There will be facepainting, a disco, storytelling and much more – including an appearance by Jamie the Jester.

For more details about the Anstruther Habour Festival, visit www.anstrutherharbourfestival.co.uk.