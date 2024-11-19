Antiques, collectables and retro fair returns to Kirkcaldy this weekend

Julian Brook, aka Collectable Jules, is back for the antique, retro and collectables fair in Kirkcaldy on Saturday. (Pic: submitted)

Bargain hunters and collectors will have the opportunity to look for rare gems and unusual, one-off items at Kirkcaldy Antiques Collectables and Retro Fair this weekend.

The next event takes place on Saturday, November 23 in Kirkcaldy’s St Bryce Kirk from 10.30am to 3pm.

The fair will offer a wide range of goods at some 40+ tables with stallholders highlighting antique and vintage items for sale. There will be a particular emphasis on boxed items, suitable for Christmas presents.

Among the items to be included at the weekend will be gold, silver and costume jewellery; silver items including silver rim objects (eg decanters, vases), cigarette cases, Vesta cases, cutlery, picture frames, original and printed art, tapestry, wooden items (inc Mauchline boxes), large and small ceramics, magazines, glassware (inc. vintage bottles), books, postcards, comics, linen and soft furnishings, vintage clothing, motoring items, vintage cameras and photographic equipment, vintage watches and clocks, coins, stamps, banknotes, medals, toys, models, vintage clothing, tableware and other random collectables.

And if you think “I’ve got loads of this at home”, get in touch with Jules and take a table at a future event.

Entry will be £1, payable at the door on the day. For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Collectable-Jules or visit Kirkcaldy Antiques Collectables and Retro Fair on Facebook