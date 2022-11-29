The next retro fair organised by Julian Brook takes place this weekend in Glenrothes. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The event takes place at Rothes Halls on Saturday, December 3 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

As an additional treat, there will be a painting demonstration during the day by a member of Kirkcaldy Art Club.

The antiques, collectors and retro fairs, organised by Julian Brook who is also known as Collectable Jules, have become a popular event in the local calendar.

This weekend’s fair will offer visitors a wide range of goods with tables showcasing antique and vintage items for sale.

These will include gold, silver and costume jewellery, silver items including silver rim objects such as decanters and vases, cigarette cases, Vesta cases, cups, cutlery, picture frames, original and printed art tapestry, wooden items, ceramics, glassware, books, magazines, comics, linen and soft furnishings, motoring items, vintage cameras and photographic equipment, vintage watches and clocks, coins, banknotes and medals, toys, models, tableware and other random collectables.

Entry to the fair is £1, which is payable at the door on the day.

