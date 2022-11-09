Artworks by James Marshall Dickson that capture the Kingdom’s lost railway and mining heritage are on show at Lochgelly Centre until next February.

Paintings and photographs spanning the artist’s career feature in the free exhibition, which includes many watercolour scenes inspired by childhood memories.

The Kirkcaldy-born artist, who lives in Lochgelly, has exhibited across the UK for many years and his work is included in a number of local authority art collections.

Aviemore by James Marshall Dickson

Mr Dickson has also run art classes at Lochgelly Centre and has strong ties with the local community. His enthusiasm has inspired people of all ages to pick up a paintbrush and discover art for themselves.

Industrial landscapes were all around him in his early years.

“The sight, sound, colour and texture of industry was everywhere,” the artist remembers. “This had a strong visual impact on me and, in adult years. I came back to this imagery – working in water-based media but using rollers and a large variety of textural media to give the surfaces my work requires.

He vividly recalls drawing the pit at the bottom of the playground during higher art classes at Beath High and, on leaving school, he pursued his passion for painting at Edinburgh College of Art.

While studying in Edinburgh, he met future leading lights of the Scottish art scene, such as Fife-born Sandy Moffat and Port Seton’s John Bellany.