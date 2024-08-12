Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy is establishing itself as the perfect base for artists in residence - and one with stunning views across the Forth.

While the venue’s ground floor hosts everything from cinema to cabaret to comedy and live music, upstairs the substantial rooms have become home to a trio of artists who will be opening their doors to the public next month.

Sarah Wakeford, Sophie Mckay Knight and Susan Warner are all members of the Central Fife Artists Collective, which organises the Open Studios event which runs on September 7-8 and 14-15. The art trail is marking its tenth anniversary, and it has more than doubled since first taking place in 2014 with 18 participants - and this year brings it to the Kings for the first time.

Artists in residence at the Kings Theatre - Sophie McKay, Sarah Wakeford and Susan L. Warner (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Sarah is from the North Coast of Scotland and is now based in Kirkcaldy. Her work is inspired by adventures to wild places, rugged coastlines, mountains and dramatic skies. Sarah has created a new body of work for this years open studios event titled SkyLight. She describes this work as adding a new window to your house, a portal to a peaceful world. Skies in all there mesmerising and magical forms - the storms, the sunsets, the big blue yonder.

Sarah splits her time between painting in her studio at the Kings and completing art for wellbeing projects in healthcare, education and community settings. Often working with vulnerable groups, she finds this a rewarding way to use her skills.

Sophie is a professional artist and art tutor and her work is primarily concerned with depicting the human figure through paintings and mixed media drawings. Over the past few years, Sophie’s work has expanded to explore the human condition more deeply through the lenses of philosophy and spirituality after undertaking postgraduate studies. She has many strands to her work and has creatively collaborated with scientists, dancers and performers; as well as teaching in Italy and holding life drawing classes in Burntisland.

Sophie’s work will be on display for both weekends of the Open Studios event but she will only be in attendance on the second weekend.

Blue plaque marks the artists in residence at Kirkcaldy venue (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Susan uses a mix of typography and photography to produce digital art prints that she sells as one offs and limited edition prints.

She has gone under the name of ‘We are Amused’ since starting her creative pursuits in 2016. Having sold art prints in Liberty of London, Rockett St George, Harvey Nichols and Pad Lifestyle she is excited to meet face to face with customers in her studio. She has always believed that homes should be a reflection of people’s lives, adventures, personalities and connections and is thankful for the shift in recent years that people have made from the highly co-ordinated interiors of the past.

Susan, who joined the Kings in February said “ This will be a really good opportunity for me to show people my work, explain my thought processes and how I develop my ideas to final pieces. Anything and everything goes and I love that. I am finding, like fashion, people are being more creative and individual and showing their personalities through their choice of Art for their homes”.

This year she has developed a collection of art prints and one off framed pieces quoting positive affirmations, Musical theatre lyrics and using an image of the Window of her studio as the backdrop into her imagination.A total of 42 artists and makers will throw open their doors over the first two weekends in September, more than doubling the 18 who took part in 2014. Ten of the original lineup are still participating.The event allows visitors to meet the makers and artists, see their workspaces, work in progress and sometimes actually see work being made. Disciplines include painting, jewellery, printmaking, ceramics, textiles, glass and more. Participating artists, craftspeople, designers, and makers are spread throughout central Fife, from North Queensferry to Lundin Links and everywhere between.This year also marks a new chapter in the history of the group behind the event who have changed their name to Central Fife Artists Collective.Mary Farrell of CFAC explained: “We decided to change our name to reflect the wider range of events we now hold across the year, including the Fruitmarket Gallery book market in Edinburgh, Christmas Market and various pop-up events.

“Open Studios remains the showpiece though, and I really hope as many people as possible come out and enjoy visiting the many locations and wonderful artists in this our tenth year."