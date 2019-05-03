Artists opening their Fife workshops for festival

More than 90 designers and artists will be opening up their workspaces this weekend.

Open Studios North Fife runs between May 4-6 and features a mix of local talent and award-winning artists, designers and makers.

The unique character of the award-winning event is the focus on displaying the working practice and creative processes of the participants.

You can see how ironwork is crafted in a forge, how paintings are built up from sketches or how jewellery or glasswork, clay or wood is fashioned into beautiful artwork.

The event attracts thousands of visitors to north Fife from the local area and beyond.

Participants work all over the region, and in a dazzling variety of media: ceramicists, painters, jewellers and weavers; artists working in glass, metal, wood and photography.

There is a mixture of established and emerging artists participating.

“The event was set up to support and spread the word about professional artists and designer-makers working in the area,” explained chairman Leo Norris.

“People visit studios, meeting the makers of a wide variety of artwork and perhaps buy or commission directly from them. It gives a unique insight into the workspaces used by artists, and an understanding of what goes into the production of the work, as well as exploring a lovely part of Scotland.”

The studios will be open each day between 10am-6pm.

To find a list of artists and workspaces, visit openstudiosfife.co.uk.