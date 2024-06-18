Artists in the East Neuk will be welcoming visitors for the next two weekends for the East Neuk Open Studios event.

Fifty local artists are opening their studios to the public over the next two weekends.

The annual East Neuk Open Studios (ENOS) takes place on the weekends of June 22-23 and 29-30.

An amazing art trail running from Kingsbarns to Lower Largo will see artists’ opening their studios to exhibit a wide range of arts, crafts, design and photography.

Dave Smith, an ENOS committee member, said: “The East Neuk villages regularly feature in the national press in lists of the best places in Britain to live, visit and eat.

"They are also a great destination for lovers of arts and crafts, with a festival in every village, a festival throughout the East Neuk and fantastic summer and winter events organised by the East Neuk Open Studios.

"ENOS is an art trail of 50 talented East Neuk based artists, whose two summer weekend events provide the ideal opportunity for art lovers to explore this beautiful corner of Fife.

"We have artists who are well-established locally and nationally, and others who are new to the East Neuk arts community, so there is lots for art lovers to discover with a wide range of arts, crafts and design being exhibited.

“There’s no doubt that the area is an attractive one for artists, because of its wealth of artistic opportunities, and our inspirational surroundings.

"As well as the picturesque fishing villages and the beautiful countryside, there is the wonderful wildlife – there’s no better place to see puffins and other seabirds than the nearby Isle of May – so naturally, local views and nature inspire and figure strongly in the work of many local artists.”

The full list of participants can be found online on the East Neuk Open Studios website as well as in the event’s brochure which can be found in cafes, galleries and shops around the East Neuk.

As in previous years, the weekends coincide with the East Neuk Festival, which runs from June 26 to 30, with some ENOS artists exhibiting throughout the week. More details can be found on the website.