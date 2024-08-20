August date for popular Kirkcaldy antiques, collectables and retro fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bargain hunters and collectors will have the opportunity to look for rare gems and one-off items at Kirkcaldy Antiques Collectables and Retro Fair this weekend.

The popular event returns on Saturday, August 24 from 10:30am – 3:30pm in Kirkcaldy’s St Bryce Kirk, where it takes up all of the ground floor with 40+ tables. St Bryce’s excellent café will be open during the Fair.

There will be a wide range of goods on offer with stallholders highlighting antique and vintage items for sale.

These will include: Gold, silver and costume jewellery; silver items including silver rim objects (eg decanters, vases), cigarette cases, Vesta cases, cutlery, picture frames, original and printed art, tapestry, wooden items (inc Mauchline boxes), large and small ceramics, magazines, glassware (inc. vintage bottles), books, postcards, comics, linen and soft furnishings, vintage clothing, motoring items, vintage cameras and photographic equipment, vintage watches and clocks, coins, stamps, banknotes, medals, toys, models, vintage clothing, tableware and other random collectables.

Julian Brook, aka Collectable Jules, is back for the antique, retro and collectables fair in Kirkcaldy on Saturday. (Pic: submitted)

And if you think “I’ve got loads of this at home”, get in touch with organiser Julian Brook, known better as Collectable Jules, and take a table at a future event, with the next one planned for November 23.

Entry will be £1, payable at the door on the day.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Collectable-Jules or visit Kirkcaldy Antiques Collectables and Retro Fair on Facebook