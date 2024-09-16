Autumn fair in historic town garden in St Andrews
It is being organised by local charity St Andrews Preservation Trust, and goes ahead at 46 South Street while the Trust’s Museum in North Street undergoes renovation.
The impressive historic Town Garden will host a variety of stalls including hand-made textiles, home-made preserves, books, and home-baking. Alongside the stalls, visitors of all ages can enjoy story-telling, with live music planned for the afternoon, and a craft area for younger visitors.
Museum Manager, Sam Walker, said: “We are so grateful to be able to use this special garden for the Autumn Fair. It is an important fundraiser for the Trust, especially with the museum closed for major renovations this year, so we are hopeful for a good turnout.”
The fair is open from 11:00 until 4:00pm, and admission is by donation. All are welcome to attend.
