Autumn fair in historic town garden in St Andrews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An annual Autumn Fair takes place in St Andrews on Sunday (September 22)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is being organised by local charity St Andrews Preservation Trust, and goes ahead at 46 South Street while the Trust’s Museum in North Street undergoes renovation.

The impressive historic Town Garden will host a variety of stalls including hand-made textiles, home-made preserves, books, and home-baking. Alongside the stalls, visitors of all ages can enjoy story-telling, with live music planned for the afternoon, and a craft area for younger visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Museum Manager, Sam Walker, said: “We are so grateful to be able to use this special garden for the Autumn Fair. It is an important fundraiser for the Trust, especially with the museum closed for major renovations this year, so we are hopeful for a good turnout.”

The fair is open from 11:00 until 4:00pm, and admission is by donation. All are welcome to attend.