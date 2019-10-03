Award-winning Fife salon invites local ladies to a dinner party fundraiser

Local ladies are being invited to a fundraising dinner party in Kirkcaldy this month to help raise money for a worthy cause.

Christine Cunningham-Smith, who is the owner of Bliss Beauty, is organising the event to raise funds for the charity Breast Cancer Care.

Christine Cunningham-Smith is the owner of Bliss Beauty. Pic: George McLuskie.

The dinner party is taking place on October 21 at the Strathearn Hotel at 6.45pm.

Christine said this is the second year in a row she has organised a dinner party fundraiser and she revealed the reasons why her award-winning salon, based in Whytescauseway, is supporting Breast Cancer Care.

She said: “We do a charity event once a year and unfortunately this year we have had a number of our Bliss friends and clients diagnosed with breast cancer or going through treatment over the last few months.

“We are looking to support all of them – and so many more – through our October event. October is also Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“Clarins support us with two events a year and they provide a presenter as well as a Clarins goody bag worth over £25. The ticket price is £30 - £10 is redeemable against a Clarins purchase and £5 goes to Breast Cancer Care.”

Ladies attending will also receive a two course meal (starter and main course), be able to take part in a prize draw, take advantage of an exclusive treatment offer and anyone booking a table for eight people will receive a discount for a group price of £200.

Christine said she organised a similar event last year and it was such a success that she decided to do it again for 2019.

One Bliss client who has been visiting the salon for years and attended a number of events told The Press that Christine and her staff were really supportive when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The client, known as Sarah, said: “This year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and one of the first I told outwith my family was Christine.

“I needed advice and I knew she would be able to talk to me about it. I’ve never felt like a client.

“The girls are all really nice and feel just like a family. When Christine told me she was doing this dinner to help Breast Cancer Care I was blown away.”

Sarah said having that support while receiving treatment for breast cancer means so much, adding: “Christine always checks how I am with a phone call or a text and has been there for every step of my treatment so far.”

Christine herself was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago and underwent treatment so the charity is a cause close to her heart.

She added: “It’s so important for women to check themselves regularly as early diagnosis is key to the survival success rate.

“I didn’t check myself very often I was just very lucky to find it when I did. I can’t stress enough the importance of checking yourself and going to see your doctor if you have any concerns.”

Tickets for the fundraising dinner are available by calling Bliss Beauty on (01592) 205656.