Bargain hunters paradise as antiques and collectables fair returns to Fife town
The popular event for bargain hunters returns to St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, May 31.
It’s the perfect opportunity to buy items which will be individual and uncommon, maybe generating memories.
Open from 10:30am – 3.30pm, the fair will offer a wide range of goods with tables showcasing antique and vintage items for sale.
These will include: Gold, silver and costume jewellery; silver items including silver rim objects (eg silver rim decanters, vases), cigarette cases, Vesta cases, cutlery, picture frames, original and printed art, tapestry, wooden items (inc Mauchline boxes), large and small ceramics, magazines, glassware (inc. bottles), books, postcards, comics, linen and soft furnishings, motoring items, vintage cameras and photographic equipment, vintage watches and clocks, coins, stamps, banknotes, medals, toys, models, vintage clothing, tableware and other random collectables.
And if you think “I’ve got loads of this at home”, get in touch with organiser Julian Brook – AKA Collectable Jules – and have a table at one of the events later in the year.
Fairs are also planned in the town on August 23 and November 22.
Entry will be £1, payable at the door on the day and the St Bryce cafe will be open.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/Collectable-Jules
