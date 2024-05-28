Bargains to be had as antiques, collectables and retro fair returns to Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bargain hunters have an opportunity to look for some rare gems and one-off items when Kirkcaldy Antiques, Collectables and Retro Fair returns this weekend.

The fair, which will take place in St Bryce Kirk on Saturday, June 1, will offer a wide range of goods with tables showcasing antique and vintage items for sale.

Among the items available will be gold, silver and costume jewellery; silver items including silver rim objects (eg silver rim decanters, vases), cigarette cases, Vesta cases, cutlery, picture frames, original and printed art, tapestry, wooden items (including Mauchline boxes), large and small ceramics, magazines, glassware (including bottles), books, postcards, comics, linen and soft furnishings, motoring items, vintage cameras and photographic equipment, vintage watches and clocks, coins, stamps, banknotes, medals, toys, models, vintage clothing, tableware, signage and other random collectables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And if you think “I’ve got loads of this at home”, get in touch with Jules and have a table.

Julian Brook, aka Collectable Jules, is back for the antique, retro and collectables fair in Kirkcaldy on Saturday. (Pic: submitted)

The fair runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The fairs have become a popular event in the local calendar since organiser Julian Brook, known better as Collectable Jules, held the first one in the town back in February 2020.

Jules said: “The event is getting bigger all the time, to the point where we now have the whole of the ground floor, including the foyer. The church café will also be open whilst the Fair is on.”

Entry will be £1, payable at the door on the day.