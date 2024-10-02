Bargains to be had as monthly Big Green Market returns to Burntisland
The market, which is organised by a team of volunteers, aims to give a second chance to pre-loved items including household goods, soft furnishings, books, toys and clothes at a very affordable price.
The community event runs monthly and helps raise funds for local groups and organisations at the same time as promoting reuse and recycling.
This month’s market will take place in the Burntisland Parish Church Hall on the town’s West Leven Street on Friday, October 4 from noon to 4pm and on Saturday, October 5 from 10am to 1pm.
The Big Green Market usually takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of each month with proceeds from the event distributed to local community groups.
Since the event began in 2021 many organisations have received financial support from the market.
To find out more visit www.facebook.com/biggreenmarketburntisland
