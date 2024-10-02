The Big Green Market takes place in Burntisland Parish Church Hall on the first Friday and Saturday of each month. Picture: Fife Photo Agency.

The popular Big Green Market in Burntisland is back this weekend for its October event.

The market, which is organised by a team of volunteers, aims to give a second chance to pre-loved items including household goods, soft furnishings, books, toys and clothes at a very affordable price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community event runs monthly and helps raise funds for local groups and organisations at the same time as promoting reuse and recycling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month’s market will take place in the Burntisland Parish Church Hall on the town’s West Leven Street on Friday, October 4 from noon to 4pm and on Saturday, October 5 from 10am to 1pm.

The Big Green Market usually takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of each month with proceeds from the event distributed to local community groups.

Since the event began in 2021 many organisations have received financial support from the market.

To find out more visit www.facebook.com/biggreenmarketburntisland