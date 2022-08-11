Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lochore Meadows will host Bark in the Park at the weekend. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Dog owners from across Fife and further afield will be heading along to the Meedies for the popular event, run by Second Chance Kennels.

The fun kicks off at 10am.

It promises to be a great day out for the whole family – including the dog.

On offer throughout the day there will be agility and flyball, including the chance to try them out with your pooch, as well as a variety of stalls to browse.

One of the highlights of the day will be the dog show, which always proves popular.

There will also be a host of surprises too.

Entry is free. All funds raised will go to the Thornton-based Second Chance Kennels.