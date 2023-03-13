BBC Flog It star Anita Manning in Fife for family heirloom valuations event

Anita Manning, best known for her appearances on BBC’s Bargain Hunt, Flog It and Antiques Road Trip shows is at an antiques valuation day organised by the Rotary Club of St Andrews with Great Western Auctions.

It takes place on Tuesday, March 21, from 10:00am to 2:00 pm at the Rufflets Hotel, St Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anita will be joined by other experts from the auction house she founded, and one of the items she will examine is the Provost’s chain of office being taken along by St Andrews Community Council - but it won’t be going under the hammer.

Anita Manning will value the Provost's chain on a visit to St Andrews

Most Popular

Manning first got into the antiques business in the 1970. Along with her daughter Lala, Manning has run the Glasgow auction house Great Western Auctions since 1989

The event is a fundraiser with proceeds, including generous sponsorship from Jim Parker at Fife Properties, shared between Alzheimer Scotland and CHAS, the Children’s Hospice in Kinross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Quinault, president of St Andrews Rotary, said: “This valuation day is a first for us but GWA has run many successful ones. There is plenty of parking at Rufflets and we hope folk will come from far and wide for an enjoyable day – and maybe a profitable one!”