BBC’sTravelling Auctioneers show reveals Fife filming location and date with invite to attend

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 12th Sep 2025, 12:40 BST
Hit BBC daytime show, The Travelling Auctioneers, is coming to Fife to film next week.

Its cameras will be at an auction at Three Bridges Auction House, Dunfermline on Wednesday, September 17 - and local folk are invited to be there. Items set to be sold include a large collections of vinyl records, antique and vintage furniture, coin and stamp collections, decorative silver and antique and vintage musical instruments.

The items have all been uncovered during filming for the new series of The Travelling Auctioneers, which sees auctioneering experts join forces with masters of restoration to uncover treasures in family homes which are turned into winning lots at auction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of presenting team – including auctioneering experts Izzie Balmer, JB Broad and Bee Harford and restoration maestros JJ Chalmers, Robin Johnson, Lauren Wood and Saf Fakir – will be in attendance alongside a host of TV cameras filming for the show’s new series.

Hit BBC daytime show, The Travelling Auctioneers, is coming to Fife (Pic: Submitted)placeholder image
Hit BBC daytime show, The Travelling Auctioneers, is coming to Fife (Pic: Submitted)

The auction will give visitors a rare chance to own some of the finest memorabilia, antiques, and collectibles around, all in one place.

Locals can bid in-person or online, and should contact the saleroom on 07531 006 336 to register.

Related topics:FifeDunfermlineTV cameras
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice