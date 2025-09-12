BBC’sTravelling Auctioneers show reveals Fife filming location and date with invite to attend

Hit BBC daytime show, The Travelling Auctioneers, is coming to Fife to film next week.

Its cameras will be at an auction at Three Bridges Auction House, Dunfermline on Wednesday, September 17 - and local folk are invited to be there. Items set to be sold include a large collections of vinyl records, antique and vintage furniture, coin and stamp collections, decorative silver and antique and vintage musical instruments.

The items have all been uncovered during filming for the new series of The Travelling Auctioneers, which sees auctioneering experts join forces with masters of restoration to uncover treasures in family homes which are turned into winning lots at auction.

Members of presenting team – including auctioneering experts Izzie Balmer, JB Broad and Bee Harford and restoration maestros JJ Chalmers, Robin Johnson, Lauren Wood and Saf Fakir – will be in attendance alongside a host of TV cameras filming for the show’s new series.

The auction will give visitors a rare chance to own some of the finest memorabilia, antiques, and collectibles around, all in one place.

Locals can bid in-person or online, and should contact the saleroom on 07531 006 336 to register.