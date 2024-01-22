Big Garden Birdwatch: Fifers urged to take part in world's largest garden wildlife survey

Fifers are being encouraged to spend an hour this coming weekend getting closer to nature and taking part in the world’s largest garden wildlife survey.

Members of the public are encouraged to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch each year. (Pic: RSPB images)

Every year hundreds of thousands of people across the UK get involved and help build a picture of how garden birds are faring – and you can get involved this year too.

The Big Garden Birdwatch, organised by the RSPB, takes place this year over the weekend of Friday, January 26 to Sunday, January 28.

And taking part couldn’t be simpler.

The house sparrow was the most spotted bird in the 2023 Big Garden Birdwatch. (Pic: RSPB images)

Members of the public are encouraged to spend just one hour at some time over the weekend watching the birds in their patch and recording those that land.

A spokesperson for the RSPB said: “Last year, over half a million people looked out for birds, making Birdwatch the largest citizen wildlife survey in the UK.

“Birdwatch is a truly unique collective effort which helps us build the picture of how our much-loved birds are faring.

“Choose an hour between January 26 and 28. Only record the birds that land in your patch. Record the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time. Tell us what you saw, even if that’s nothing at all!”

The blue tit was second most spotted last year. (Pic: RSPB images)

In 2023, over half a million people took part in the Big Garden Birdwatch, counting a whopping 9.1 million birds. The five most spotted birds in the survey were the house sparrow, blue tit, starling, wood pigeon and blackbird.

And although the house sparrow was the most spotted, counts of these birds are down by 57 per cent compared to the first Birdwatch in 1979.

Over its four decades, Big Garden Birdwatch has highlighted who is thriving and who is struggling in the garden bird world.

Anyone can take part in the survey with an identification guide available to download from the RSPB website if you’re unsure of your garden birds. You don’t need to spot them in your garden either – you can record what you see from any location whether that’s from your window or in the local park.

The results of your hour-long survey can be submitted online or by post.