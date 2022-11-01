A number of events are planned in communities across Fife and people are being advised to attend these rather than using their own fireworks at home.

There are no fireworks events organised by Fife Council this year, but details of some events taking place are included below.

Friday, November 4

Organised fireworks displays and bonfires are due to take place across Fife this coming weekend.

Anstruther Harbour East Basin – fireworks display organised by the East Neuk Roundtable. Fireworks start at 7.30pm.

Wallsgreen Park, Cardenden – Bonfire and fireworks display organised by Cardenden Bonfire and Fireworks Committee. Bonfire lit at 7pm.

King George V Playing Fields, Crossford – Fireworks display organised by Crossford Children’s Gala. Fireworks start at 7.30pm.

Cupar Golf Club, Cupar – Fireworks display organised by the golf club. Gates open 5.30pm. Fireworks start at 7.30pm. (Pay at the gate)

Saturday, November 5

Buckhaven Braes – Bonfire and fireworks display organised by Buckhaven & Denbeath Community Council. Bonfire lit 7pm. Fireworks start 7.30pm.

Comrie Park, Comrie – Fireworks display organised by Oakley & Comrie Events and Activities Group. Fireworks start at 7pm. (Advanced tickets required. Very limited tickets available on the night and will not include food)

Knockhill Racing Circuit – Live action bonfire and fireworks event including three hours of entertainment for the family on and off the track. From 2.30pm to 6pm. (Tickets available online and on the night)

Beach behind The Ship Inn, Elie – Fireworks display organised by The Ship Inn. From 5.30pm.

Kirkcaldy Golf Club, Kirkcaldy – Bonfire and fireworks display organised by Kirkcaldy Golf Club. (Ticket only – SOLD OUT)

Scout Hall, Limekilns – Fireworks display organised by Limekilns Village Fireworks. Starts at 7.30pm. (Pay at the gate)