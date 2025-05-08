Bookbug Week: events in Fife include rhyme and song and bedtime parties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PJs and teddies are on standby across Fife libraries for this year’s Bookbug Week which runs from May 12-18 with a theme of bedtime.

The annual celebration invites families along to enjoy fun song and rhyme sessions with their young children aged up to five.

OnFife has a programme of free events to choose from. There will be three Bookbug's Big Bedtime Parties at Kirkcaldy Galleries and Lochgelly Centre, and Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries. Play on Wheels will return for magical play-themed sessions at Cowdenbeath, Methil and Cupar Libraries - and there’s even a little something for mums-to-be, when Unfold Yoga comes along for two super-chilled yoga and relaxation sessions.

Sharron Brown, Bookbug co-ordinator for Fife, said: “Many families across Fife already come along to sessions in our libraries but it's fantastic to also welcome new families for the first time.

Bookbug Week runs at venues across Fife from May 12-18 (Pic: Submitted)

“A week-long programme of events that includes parties, play and yoga is a great way to grab everyone's attention and offer more opportunities to join in. It’s a great theme this year and we're delighted to be working with Unfold Yoga and Play on Wheels to offer Fife families every excuse to coorie-doon, get cosy and even come along in their PJs.

“Hopefully, after all that, we can all grab 40 winks after all the excitement, stories and songs.”

All events are free but booking is essential at https://www.onfife.com/bookbug-week-2025/.

Bookbug is Scottish Book Trust’s national Early Years programme. As a national charity, Scottish Book Trust delivers the Bookbug programme locally by working with local library and education services, the health service and third sector organisations.