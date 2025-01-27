Bowhouse and Food for Fife team up for first February market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bowhouse is extending its Monthly Market Weekends to include February for the first time since it launched.

Until now, the monthly markets at the East Neuk venue have run from March until December, however on February 8 and 9 Bowhouse will be collaborating with Food From Fife to welcome an array of top artisan Scottish food and drink producers to their food and drinks hub on the Balcaskie Estate.

There will also be a programme of workshops, demonstrations and activities to complement the market.

Some of the Food from Fife producers taking part include Nakey Bakey, Kingsbarns Distillery, Relish It, Sunshine Kitchen and Fido Treats.

Local makers based on the estate will be hosting workshops throughout the weekend, including Eleanor Meredith who will be running bowl pottery classes for adults and a clay crafting ‘messy table’ for children. Award-winning mixologist Nico Berasain will be hosting food-inspired cocktail demonstrations on the Saturday, and chef Chris Nurse will be presenting cooking demonstrations on the Sunday.

Rosie Jack, Business Development Manager said: “We’ve always hoped to host a market in February, and have seen demand for it grow year upon year. Collaborating with Food from Fife has meant we’ve secured a stellar line-up of artisan producers from the local area, giving visitors to this first Market Weekend of 2025 a real taste of what the region has to offer.

“We’ve loved working with our makers here at the Balcaskie Estate to pull together a series of creative workshops for children and adults to be held throughout the weekend. It’s a Market Weekend not to be missed!”

Find out more about Bowhouse at bowhousefife.com