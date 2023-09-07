Watch more videos on Shots!

It will feature an array of Scottish food and drink traders. ‘Scotland the Bread’ will be hosting a variety of activities including a children’s workshop using table-top hand mill to mill grains that are then mixed up to create sourdough starters and a Rye breadmaking demo. The market is free to attend.

The fortnight-long Scottish campaig celebrates the producers, manufacturers, retailers, foodservice, hospitality, regional food groups and food tourism ambassadors that work to get quality Scottish produce on our shelves and tables throughout the year.

Fiona Richmond, head of regional food, said: “Scottish food and drink is world-renowned. The country is home to some of the best quality produce in the market with innovative and determined individuals working hard to make our sector such a success story. The Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight offers the whole industry the opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the nation’s best producers, and celebrate the achievements of our home-grown brands.

Food at Bowhouse Market at St Monans (Pic: Submitted)

