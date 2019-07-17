Buckhaven and Denbeath Gala to return after 14 years

The Buckhaven and Denbeath Gala is set to return later this month, following a 14-year hiatus.

The last gala was held in 2005, but thanks to the efforts of seven local residents, the gala will be held once again, this time in the grounds of Buckhaven Primary School on July 27.

A new Fisher Lad and Lass will be crowned – Zane Adamson and Katelyn McKell – while it is hoped the last Lad and Lass to be crowned, back in 2005, will also be attending.

The seven-member committee has been fundraising for two years to bring back the gala.

“It started off as a general chat about the galas,” explained committee member Isabella Martin. “We said we really needed to bring it back.

“We’ve raised every penny ourselves. We’ve worked together, organising craft fairs, car boot sales, a thrift shop. We raised the money and asked nobody for any money. We’ve done it ourselves.”

The committee would like to make the Buckhaven and Denbeath Gala an annual event once again.

“Now that we’ve got it started we hope to keep it going,” said Isabella.

“We’re excited. The problem is that I’m starting to relax.”

The event has been sponsored by Alex Little Funeral Directors. A number of businesses have also donated items for the raffle.

The parade leaves Denbeath Primary School at 11.45am.

The gala will run between noon-4pm.

There will be dancing, gymnastics, lots of activities and games, food and drink, craft stalls and tombola.

Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council has also organised a family fun day, which will be held in the grounds of Denbeath Primary School the following week.

This will be held on August 3, noon-4pm.