The royal party are all set for Burntisland Civic Week 2023. (Pic: Michael Booth)

A packed programme of events, offering something for everyone, is planned from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 25.

Events kick off on Friday with the shop window competition, which will see local businesses decorate their premises with the event’s Around the World theme.

The main event – parade day – takes place on Saturday which once again will be a very busy day.

Burntisland and District Pipe Band will parade along East Leven Street at 1pm. The Summer King and Queen – Leo Fraser and Kai Chatikobo – will be crowned by community award winners Bill Kirkhope and Joana Barron at 1.15pm, ahead of a parade through the town’s streets from the church halls to the Links. The parade will leave the church halls at 1.45pm. On arrival at the Links there is an afternoon of fun planned with entertainment from Radio Lollipop and a wide range of activities taking place.

There will be pony rides, a mobile hair bar, face painting, inflatable assault course, beat the goalie, coconut shy, bouncy castle, slide, Burntisland’s fire engine and crew, Sense of Nature and a variety of stalls from community groups.

There will also be a display from Andrea McDonald’s School of Highland Dancing and the fancy dress judging and prizegiving will take place.

In the evening, Funkidz Partyz will host the Royal Family Disco and Talent Show in the parish church halls from 6-8pm.

The popular family beach day returns on Sunday, June 18 with the sandcastle competition, putting and crazy golf competition and the raft race.

Other highlights include competitions in bowling, pool, dominoes, darts; a comedy afternoon with Mirth of Forth Comedy at The Star; heritage walks, storytime for pre-schoolers at the library; walking football; a quiz night and a bingo night.

There will also be five-a-side football tournaments for all ages on Saturday, June 24. That same day, Cut the Cake will play live at Burntisland Golf House Club from 8pm until late, adults only.

