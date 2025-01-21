Burntisland set for first Big Green Market Repair Cafe of 2025

The team of volunteer Fixers are ready to help give broken items some TLC at the Burntisland Repair Cafe.

Members of the Burntisland community are invited to bring their broken items in need of some TLC to the first Repair Cafe of 2025.

The event at the Toll Centre on Saturday, January 25 is organised by the team behind the town’s popular Big Green Market.

Saturday’s event will be their fourth Repair Cafe, made possible after receiving a grant from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland last year.

Organiser Jo Hobbett is looking forward to the first session of the new year.

She said: “Our last Repair Cafe was really busy with lots of interesting things brought along.

"Our team were able to successfully mend over half of the broken things people came along with, and offered advice on other items. Why buy new if we can help to repair?”

Nicki Francis, co-organiser, added: “We were unable to repair a breadmaker at our last Repair Cafe, the whole element had burnt out and our PAT testers deemed it unsafe to work on, but at the very next monthly Big Green Market one was kindly donated in perfect working order.

"We were able to contact the customer and offer him a replacement so it’s always worth popping along and speaking to us.”

The team of volunteers at the Repair Cafe will look at any broken items in need of fixing and see what they can do.

Jo continued: “We have a great, friendly team with a range of skills covering sewing and mending, cycle repairs, electrical testing, general maintenance and laptop repairs.

"Several heads are often better than one so we are always interested in hearing from people who would like to join our team.

“You don’t need to be a professional, it’s more like being a capable neighbour, passing on skills, saving people money and saving what we have going to landfill.”

If you are interested in joining the friendly team of Fixers, or you want to discuss your potential repair Nicki and Jo can be contacted by emailing [email protected] or head along to the Repair Cafe in the Toll Community Centre on Saturday.

The cafe runs from 10am to 12.30pm and all are welcome. A friendly welcome and a cuppa is guaranteed.