Cambo Gardens hosting Beltane Festival events

Cambo Gardens will be hosting a series of events next weekend as part of the Beltane Festival.

Beltane is a traditional Celtic festival of feasting and fires marking the start of summer.

To mark the occasion, the gardens will be hosting a Beltane Pit firing demonstration, plant medicine family workshop, fire party, coastal walk and taster session over the course of three days.

The fun begins on Saturday, May 4, with the firing demonstration with potter in residence Wayne Galloway.

Wayne will be smoke firing pots using lots of natural materials from around Cambo gardens and coastline.

Events will take place through to Monday.