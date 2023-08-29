Central Fife Open Studios: Beavers and Cubs set to join artists and makers in welcoming visitors this September

Carole Robinson, from Kinghorn, is one of the 36 artists taking part in the Central Fife Open Studios during September. (Pic: Submitted)

Boys and girls from Markinch 25th will be displaying their creative works alongside local artists and makers so they can earn their Art badges in a special joint exhibition.

The exhibition will be at in the 252 Memorial Hall in Betson Street, where the beavers and cubs meet, this coming weekend, tying in with the annual event held by Central Fife Open Studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wider event is happening over the first two weekends of September when people are welcome to visit the workshops and studios of central Fife’s makers and artists, meeting them, seeing their workspaces, new works and work in progress.

Simon Ward is opening his studio in Lundin Links for visitors. (Pic: submitted)

Most Popular

Vanessa Gibson is one of the artists exhibiting in the Markinch exhibition and she has been helping the cubs and beavers working towards their art badges. So far the young people have designed posters for the event and created some landscape paintings, with more activities planned.

As well as viewing the artworks, there’s a chance to take part in some art and craft activities in the 252 Hall and there will also be refreshments on sale with the proceeds going to the hall.

Vanessa said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with the cubs and beavers in the build up to this year’s Central Fife Open Studios. They have such great enthusiasm and creativity and there are definitely some future artists in the making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Thomson, Cub leader, said: “We appreciate Vanessa sharing her skills with us and the young people have loved working with her. They can’t wait to showcase their work to the public and look forward to seeing other artists too.”

Katie Gammie, from Markinch, is one of the artists who is displaying her work in the joint exhibition in the 252 Memorial Hall in Markinch at the weekend. (Pic: Submitted)

This year’s Central Fife Open Studios event is the biggest to date featuring 36 artists, craftspeople, designers and makers based throughout central Fife. Participants can be found in towns and villages from North Queensferry to Glenrothes and Lundin Links and everywhere in between.

There’s also a wide range of disciplines on display including painting, jewellery, printmaking, ceramics, textiles, glass and mixed media.

Vanessa added: “There is such a diverse range of creative people in the central Fife area. They have all been busy this year and are looking forward to being able to meet and talk to people about their work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Open Studios are running on Saturday, September 2; Sunday, September 3; Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10 with studios open from 10.30am to 4.30pm. However it’s worth noting that not all artists will be taking part on all days.

Those artists taking part this year are: Simon Ward (Lundin Links); Margaret Bathgate (Glenrothes); Marion Archibald (Thornton); Pat Beveridge (Markinch and Glenrothes); Julie Campbell (Markinch); Moira Anne Dickson (Markinch); Katie Gammie (Markinch); Vanessa Gibson (Markinch); Jenna Martin Leitch (Markinch); Roslyn Leitch (Markinch); SK Furniture Design (Methil); Patricia Bray (East Wemyss); Isha Harris (East Wemyss); Martine Greig (Kirkcaldy); Lindsay Kilpatrick (Kirkcaldy); Fay McGlashan (Kirkcaldy); Tina Scopa (Kirkcaldy); Kathleen Taylor (Kirkcaldy); Irene Hutchison Thomson (Kirkcaldy); Sarah Wakeford (Kirkcaldy); Stuart Gilmour (Kinghorn); Douglas Gray (Kinghorn); Lynette Gray (Kinghorn); Carole Robinson (Kinghorn); Gingerbread Designs (Burntisland); Malcolm Barton (Burntisland); Leo du Feu (Burntisland); Margot Hailey (Burntisland); Sophie McKay Knight (Burntisland); Susie Redman (Burntisland); Susan Smith (Burntisland); Sheena Watson (Burntisland); Ken Wilson (Brutnsialdn); Mary Farrell (North Queensferry); Cushie Doo Textiles (North Queensferry); Karen Trotter (North Queensferry).