Central Fife Open Studios festive pop up returns to Burntisland

Members of Central Fife Open Studios are hosting a festive pop up in Burntisland this weekend.

By Fiona Dobie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The pop up shop will be open at both Burntisland Heritage Centre in Kirkgate and at Glisk Gallery in the High Street from Friday to Sunday.

The pop up will feature a variety of work from CFOS members including painting, prints, textiles, jewellery, ceramics, homewares, lyrical art and handmade books and cards.

It will run alongside The Platform Artists Christmas open studios and offers an opportunity for Christmas shopping from small, local independent businesses.

    The pop up will be open at the heritage centre and Glisk Gallery from 5.30-8pm on Friday, December 2 and from 10.30am-4.30pm on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.