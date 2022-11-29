The pop up shop will be open at both Burntisland Heritage Centre in Kirkgate and at Glisk Gallery in the High Street from Friday to Sunday.

The pop up will feature a variety of work from CFOS members including painting, prints, textiles, jewellery, ceramics, homewares, lyrical art and handmade books and cards.

It will run alongside The Platform Artists Christmas open studios and offers an opportunity for Christmas shopping from small, local independent businesses.

Burntisland will be hosting a pop up shop by members of Central Fife Open Studios this weekend.

