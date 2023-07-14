Charity in memory of Fife teenager set to celebrate first anniversary with family fun day
Paige’s Musical Butterflies was set up following Kirkcaldy teenager Paige Dougall's passing in 2022. Paige had been diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2019. One of her final wishes was to set up a charity in her name offering music therapy and lessons to other young people battling cancer.
Music was important to Paige and lay at the heart of her story including her work recording with Ella Henderson on the UK Top 40 single I’m Going Through Hell. The Kirkcaldy High pupil wanted others to have the opportunity to turn to music through their own cancer journey.
The charity will host a family fun day at Kirkcaldy’s Linton Lane Centre on Sunday, July 30 between noon and 4pm. The event, run in conjunction with Bruce Entertainment, will have a variety of bouncy castles with unlimited access with the purchase of a wristband - priced at £10.
Other activities are available on the day for an extra fee, including a 100-foot-long inflatable assault course, sumo wrestling suits and more. There will also be facepainting, glitter tattoos, henna, and mehndi along with hair braiding available.
Keeping on theme, there will also be live music from local artists, plus a variety of food and drink stalls.
A Paige’s Musical Butterflies spokesperson said: “It has been a busy first year behind the scenes at PMB getting everything in place to keep the charity running smoothly.
“The family fun day is the biggest event to be undertaken by the PMB team and we have everything crossed for the weather to be kind to us.
“These types of events and other fundraisers are vital to keep funds coming in and help us to achieve our goal of providing music therapy for children going through their own journey.”
Michelle Falconer, Paige's mother, said: “It has been a long hard year after the loss of my daughter Paige. The charity has given me some focus, and I strongly believe that we can help others on their journey.
“Music was what Paige turned to to help her through many of her darkest days. It is a therapy that is not widely available for children and young people, our aim is to change this.”
Early bird tickets are available for £8 from Eventbrite, through the Paige’s Musical Butterflies Facebook page or Linton Lane Community Centre until Wednesday, July 20. The purchase of a wrist band will also include a soft drink and crisps. Wristbands can still be purchased until the day of the event.