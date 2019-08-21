Children’s auditions for Adam Smith panto

Youngsters who want to shine in the spotlight are being invited to audition for the Adam Smith pantomime this week.

Open auditions for children to be part of the junior ensemble in the Bennochy Road theatre’s forthcoming pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk take place tomorrow (Friday).

Information sheets and application forms can be downloaded from www.onfife.com and registration takes place from 4pm to 4.30pm in the Adam Smith foyer.

Auditions are open to those aged between nine and 16.

The annual pantomime production, which always proves popular with families over the festive period, runs from December 7 until January 4.

Rehearsals will begin on Saturday, November 23.