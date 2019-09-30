Chris Hoy set for anniversary fundraiser for Fife wheelchair trust

One of Fife’s most successful charity appeals is set to mark its 30th anniversary with a star-studded fundraiser.

The Craw’s Nest Trust – better known as the East Neuk Wheelchair Appeal – will be centre stage at the Alhambra Theatre on Tuesday, October 8 in the company of one of Scotland’s greatest sporting heroes, Sir Chris Hoy.

Gary Tank Commander - Greg McHugh

The anniversary event will see the six-times Olympic champion cyclist in conversation with Radio 1 broadcaster, Edith Bowman.

And they’ll be joined by Greg McHugh, star of Gary Tank Commander, and broadcaster Grant Stott.

The evening aims to net a huge sum for the charity which has raised around £600,000 over the past 30 years to buy powered wheelchairs, scooters, recliners and manual chairs for people with a mobility needs.

Edith Bowman (Pic: John Devlin)

Launched in 1989, it was originally based at the Craw’s Nest Hotel in Anstruther, run by the Bowman family.

It has grown from running raffles and selling bars of tablet to bringing some of the biggest names in UK sport to major fundraising dinners, and this month’s event marks new territory with a move into Fife’s biggest theatre.

It’s a fitting venue for a landmark anniversary – one the family are looking forward to.

Edith said: “We wanted to mark our 30th with something a bit different and something exciting.

Fundraising has also changed over the years and we have to move with the times, and look at what is best for the charity and the public.”

Having worked with Chris before, they felt he was the perfect fit, and Greg McHugh was also on quickly on board as the evening took shape.

“Chris and I have worked together before, and I knew he would be ideal for this – he has achieved so much – and he and Greg know each other well, so it should be a fantastic evening. Everyone has been so helpful and genuinely want to do what they can to help support something that has done incredible work for the past 30 years.”

Funds raised will allow the trust, led by her mum, Eleanor Bowman MBE, to continue that work in supporting people with mobility issues – it has helped over 180 people already across the region.

“I’m absolutely amazed at what mum has achieved,” said Edith. “Raising over £600,000 is a fantastic feat for a wee charity based in Anstruther.

“The night at the Alhambra is a whole new world for her, so helping out is the least I can do.

Tickets for An Evening With Sir Chris Hoy available HERE https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/an-evening-with-sir-chris-hoy-alhambra-theatre-dunfermline-tickets/venueartist/443208/5294610