Christmas 2024: Dates for your diary of the festive fun to be had in the Kirkcaldy area

With Christmas just around the corner there's a lot of events happening locally to get you into the festive spirit. (Pic: John Devlin)

The run up to Christmas is always a busy time for all, and this year is no different.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With so much going on – and so many fantastic local events and activities taking place locally – we’ve put together a calendar of events that we hope will help make planning your festive activities simpler.

There’s everything from light switch on events, to Christmas markets, fayres and concerts in our list as well as opportunities to meet Santa and make some great family memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This list is just some of the things happening in the Kirkcaldy area in the coming weeks. If you’re hosting an event and want us to add it into our calendar, then get in touch. Send us an email with details to [email protected]

Saturday, November 23

A Christmas Fun Day takes place at The Hive in Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy from 1pm to 3pm featuring crafts, music, dance and an opportunity to write a letter to Santa.

A Christmas craft fayre is being held at Kirkcaldy YMCA in Hendry Crescent from 11am to 3pm with stalls and refreshments available.

Sunday, November 24

Burntisland Civic Week host a Christmas market at the Burntisland Sands Hotel from 1pm to 5pm. Browse stalls, indulge in mulled wine and mince pies and experience the magical snow globe. There’s also a chance to meet Santa.

Friday, November 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dysart Primary School hosts its Christmas fayre from 3.15pm to 5.30pm for the general public. There will be stalls, tombola, raffles, refreshments and a chance to meet Santa and Mrs Claus.

Saturday, November 30

A day of family friendly fun in Kirkcaldy town centre ahead of the Lang Toun’s Christmas light switch on. Among the highlights are the Santa parade by the Rotary Club which starts at noon, the opening of Santa’s Grotto in the Mercat, funfair rides on the High Street and the big switch on by the cast of Sleeping Beauty at 4pm.

Hope Church hosts a Christmas fayre from 10am to noon. Entry £3 Adults, £1 children.

Darn and Yarn are hosting a Christmas fayre in Dysart St Clair Parish Church from 11am to 3pm featuring homemade crafts, kids stalls, raffle, homebaking and more.

Sunday, December 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy North Primary’s Winter Market runs from 10.30am to 1pm.

Wednesday, December 4

It’s panto time as Sleeping Beauty comes to the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy. Various dates and times until December 30. Booking required.

Thursday, December 5

The wee panto is back at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy. This year it’s the tale of Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington. Various dates and times until December 27. Booking required.

Saturday, December 7

Dysart Colliery Silver Band host their Christmas concert in St Bryce Kirk at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A craft fayre takes place in Templehall Community Centre from 12.30pm to 2.30pm with over 30 tables.

A Christmas fair/coffee morning takes place at Abbotshall Church Halls from 10am to noon.

A Christmas fayre is happening at Hayfield Community Centre from 10am to 1pm.

The East Fife Male Voice Choir will host a Christmas concert in Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk at 2pm. Tickets £12, under 16s free available on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Christmas market takes place in Kinghorn Community Centre from 12noon until 4pm.

Sunday, December 8

A craft fayre takes place at Beveridge Park Bowling Club from noon to 3pm.

Festive fundraiser organised by the Dunnikier Park Development Group in partnership with the Linton Lane Centre and the Templehall Lodge at Linton Lane Centre from 5pm to 7pm. Arts and crafts for the kids, Christmas market stall, refreshments and a chance to meet Santa.

Tullis Russell Mills Band’s Christmas concert is happening at Thornton Town Hall at 7pm. Pay what you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy FC 2015s are hosting a Christmas Fayre in Dysart Church Hall from 2pm to 4pm.

Saturday, December 14

A Christmas market takes place in Templehall Community Centre from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Kirkcaldy Choral Union host a candlelit concert in St Bryce Kirk at 3pm.

Tuesday, December 17

Lochgelly High School hosts a Christmas concert with performances from some of the pupils at 7pm. Tickets from the school.

Saturday, December 21

Watch the classic family film The Snowman on the big screen at Lochgelly Centre at 2pm live with accompaniment from Lochgelly Band. Booking required.