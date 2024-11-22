Christmas events in two Fife towns postponed  as weather warnings issued

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas events planned for two Fife towns have now been cancelled amid weather warnings this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind on the east coast – including Fife – for Saturday as Storm Bert is set to bring heavy rain and snow to many parts of the country.

Leven has already postponed its Christmas lights switch on, and now Cupar festive funfair has been cancelled.

It was due to go ahead in Fluthers Car Park this weekend as part of the town’s Christmas countdown.

The lights had been due to be switched on in Leven by Cammy Barnes on Saturday, but the event will now take place on Saturday, November 30. (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

In an update, the organisers said: “The weather warning for this weekend is not looking good so after consultation with Codona’s funfair we have taken the decision to cancel this event in the car park.

Whilst we know this will be disappointing for some, but your safety has to be our highest priority. We would like to thank the residents of the surrounding area for their overwhelming support and patience, that would have allowed the weekend to happen in the first place.”

Leven’s annual Christmas light switch on event has been moved from this weekend to Saturday, November 30 given the weather warnings.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The Christmas light switch on has been postponed to Saturday, November 30 due to horrendous weather reports for this Saturday.

"Your safety and enjoyment are our top priorities and we appreciate your understanding and support during this change. Thank you for your patience and we look forward to celebrating the festive season together.”

Organisers said they would be in touch with all stallholders directly about the matter.